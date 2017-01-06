Boeing Delivered 748 Aircraft In 2016

January 6, 2017

Boeing on Friday announced its fourth quarter and full year 2016 delivery totals, likely maintaining its lead over Airbus.

Commercial aircraft deliveries for the final quarter stood at 185 planes, including 122 737s and 33 787s. The full year total was 748, with 490 737s, 137 787s and 99 777s delivered.

The 748-aircraft total means Boeing almost certainly will retain the top spot in deliveries. Airbus is yet to report its final numbers, but is expected to be well behind Boeing’s.

Boeing booked 668 net orders for 2016, worth USD$94.1 billion at list prices. Its order backlog was 5,715 aircraft at year end. Among the orders, the 737-family stood out with 4,452 aircraft yet to be delivered. The slow selling 747, in contrast, has only 28 remaining orders.