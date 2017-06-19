Boeing Launches 737 MAX 10 At Paris Air Show

Boeing launched a new, larger version of the 737, the MAX 10, on the first day of the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget in France.

The MAX 10 is 1.6 metres (5ft 4in) longer than the MAX 9, adding up to 10 seats, depending on configuration. Like the other members of the 737 MAX family, it will be powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines.

Boeing said the MAX 10 launches with orders and commitments for more than 240 aircraft from 10 customers. BOC Aviation, GE Capital, CDB Aviation, TUI Group, Tibet Financial Leasing, SpiceJet, and Lion Air have signed up for the MAX 10.

“Adding the 737 MAX 10 gives our customers the most flexibility in the market, providing their fleets the range capability, fuel efficiency and unsurpassed reliability that the 737 MAX family is widely known for,” Boeing said in a statement.

The 737 MAX 10 is designed to compete with Airbus’s A321neo, which can seat up to 240 passengers in an all-economy layout, 10 more than the MAX 10. Boeing said the MAX 10 will have a 5 percent lower operating cost per seat than the A321neo.

The smallest member of the new 737 family, the MAX 8, is already in commercial service with Malaysia’s Malindo Air, which started operating the aircraft last month.

Airbus had sold 1,416 A321neos at the end of May, and added an order for 12 more from Air Lease on Monday in Paris. Two have been delivered to Virgin America.