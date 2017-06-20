Boeing Adds To 737 MAX 10 Order Haul

June 20, 2017

Boeing had another good day at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday, with the 737 MAX racking up a number of new and converted orders.

The headline act for Boeing was United’s conversion of an order for 737 MAX 9s to the recently announced MAX 10. The new order, for 100 aircraft, is worth USD$12.5 billion based on Boeing list prices. United will be the largest MAX 10 operator as a result of the order. Deliveries are expected from late 2020.

United also increased its order for 777-300ERs, adding four to its previous total of 14. The add-on order is worth $1.39 billion.

The popularity of the 737 MAX 10 was further underlined with the addition of several other orders on the second day of the show. Among them was an order from Aviation Capital Group for 20 MAX 10s, in a deal valued at $2.49 billion at list prices.

China Aircraft Leasing ordered a mix of 737s, including 15 MAX 10s, worth up to $5.8 billion.

Smaller 737 MAX models were not left out, with aircraft lessor Avolon signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Boeing for 75 737 MAX 8s, worth $8.4 billion at list prices.

China’s Okay Airways ordered a mix of Boeing aircraft, including eight 737 MAX 10s. The order for 20 aircraft in total also included seven 737 MAX 8s and five 787-9 Dreamliners.

Additional firm 737 orders came from Ryanair and Blue Air. Ireland’s Ryanair added to an already large outstanding orders book with Boeing, agreeing the purchase of 10 ‘higher capacity’ 737 MAX 8s in a $1.1 billion deal. Blue Air became the first Romanian 737 MAX customer, with an order for six aircraft.

Japan Investment Adviser also went for 737 MAX 8s, with a commitment to purchase 10 of the type.

Azerbaijan Airlines also signed a commitment, this time for four 787-8 Dreamliners in a USD$918 million deal.

Ethiopian Airlines rounded out the day for Boeing with an order for 10 additional 737 MAX 8s, to add to the 20 already in the order book. It also signed a commitment to purchase two 777 freighters at a total of $651.4 million at list prices. In a big day for the African airline, Ethiopian has also added orders for 10 Airbus A350-900s in Paris.