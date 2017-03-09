Boeing 737 MAX 8 Gets FAA Certification

March 9, 2017

The US Federal Aviation Administration has awarded certification to Boeing’s 737 MAX 8, clearing it for commercial service.

Certification is the final stage of a 12 month test programme for the re-engined and updated 737. The MAX 8 is expected to be delivered in the second quarter and enter service with Norwegian in the summer.

Boeing rolled out the first of its larger MAX 9s on Tuesday as development of the short/medium-haul range continues. The MAX 8 and 9 will be followed in 2019 by the smaller MAX 7 and higher capacity MAX 200.

Boeing said it is in discussions with airlines on a larger MAX 10 to better compete with Airbus’s A321neo.

Boeing has received orders for more than 3,600 737 MAX aircraft from 83 customers.