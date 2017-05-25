BOC Aviation Orders Six Airbus Neos

BOC Aviation has placed an order for six Airbus aircraft, in a deal worth over a billion US dollars at current list prices.

The order, for two A330-900neos and four A320neo-family planes, will be delivered between 2018 and 2020. They will be leased to Portuguese flag carrier TAP.

“TAP’s fleet renewal plan, that includes 53 brand new Airbus neo family aircraft, is a foundational element of our business strategy,” TAP VP Teresa Lopes said in a statement.

Bank of China owned aircraft lessor BOC Aviation said its portfolio of owned and managed fleet would exceed 300 aircraft after today’s additions are delivered.