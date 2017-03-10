Berlin Flights Cancelled Due To Strike

March 10, 2017

Most flights at Berlin’s Tegel and Schönefeld airports will be cancelled on Friday as ground handling staff strike in support of a pay claim.

Ground staff will walk off the job from 04:00 on Friday until 05:00 on Saturday, the Verdi union said after a ballot of members voted 98.6 percent for industrial action.

Lufthansa said it has cancelled all flights between Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin on Friday. Eurowings said its flights will be disrupted and passengers should check online or contact the airline about cancellations.

Air Berlin said the strike will have a considerable impact on air traffic to and from Berlin and passengers should expect delays, flight cancellations and significant disruption to baggage handling.

easyJet said it was its operating its full schedule to and from German airports but was expecting some cancellations and potential delays.

Ryanair said it had been forced to cancel a number of flights to and from Berlin and that it would update customers booked on affected services.

Verdi is pursuing an increase in hourly rates of one euro, with workers currently receiving about EUR€11 an hour, it said.