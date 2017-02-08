Berlin Airports Hit By Ground Crew Strike

February 8, 2017

Ground crew at four German airports went on strike on Wednesday morning leading to over a hundred flight cancellations.

The worst affected airports were Berlin’s Tegel, with over a hundred flights cancelled, and Schönefeld with at least 20 not operating.

Stuttgart and Hamburg airports were also affected by strike action.

Airport ground crew, represented by the Verdi union, walked off the job at the Berlin airports between 05:00 and 11:00 on Wednesday. The union is seeking a wage increase of between one and two euros an hour, or approximately 10 percent.

Many early morning flights were cancelled by Lufthansa, Air Berlin and Eurowings.

Airport operations returned to normal later in the day.