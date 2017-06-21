Belgrade Receives Five Bids For Airport Concession

June 21, 2017

Serbia has received five valid bids for the concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport, after the government extended the bidding process several times.

The bids that have fulfilled the conditions to participate in the second phase of the process, are from:

-- A consortium of Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments and Eiffage, both from France, and Switzerland’s Zurich Airport International.

-- A consortium of India's GMR Infrastructure and Greece's Terna (Tourist Technical and Maritime SA).

-- French construction company Vinci Airports.

-- A consortium of South Korea's Incheon International Airport, Turkey's IC Ictas Altypi Yitirimlari ve Isletme and Russia's VTB Capital Infrastructure.

-- A consortium of Hainan Air Travel Service, HNA Airport Group and China National Aero-Technology.

A sixth bid, from Novaport Invest, Russia, was found not to have fulfilled the conditions of the process.

The Serbian government launched the bidding process for the concession in February, but has repeatedly extended the deadline since then. The term of the concession is 25 years.

The government expects the successful bid to raise about EUR€400 million (USD$446.9 million), plus an annual fee of €11 million.

Nikola Tesla airport is the busiest in Serbia with 4.92 million passengers using it in 2016.