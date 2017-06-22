ATR Takes Orders For 17 Aircraft at Paris Air Show

Regional aircraft manufacturer ATR took orders from five customers at the Paris Air Show this week, for 17 aircraft in total.

Shaanxi Tianju Investment Group signed a Letter of Intent to purchase 10 ATR 42-600s, with first deliveries expected to start in 2018. The aircraft will be used to develop commuter services in the Xinjiang region of China.

Xuzhou Hantong Aviation also signed a Letter of Intent, this time for the purchase of three ATR 42-600s to develop commuter services in Jiangsu province, China. First deliveries are expected in 2018.

Startup Air Senegal ordered two ATR 72-600s with an estimated value of approximately EUR€50 million. Air Senegal is the new national airline of the west African country. It plans to launch flights in November when the ATRs are delivered.

“Our ambition is for this new airline to play a major role in Senegal, and in all of West Africa. After a year of assessment… the choice of the initial fleet focused on the ATR 72-600s,” the airline’s chief executive Mamadou Lamine Sow said.

ATR signed two further orders at the Paris show, one for an ATR 72-600 from Sweden’s Braathens, and one ATR 72-600 from Air Tahiti.

Braathens currently operates 14 ATR aircraft including nine 72-600s. Air Tahiti has a fleet of 11 ATR planes.

ATR said the Paris orders and LOIs bring the number of commitments for the purchase of aircraft to 89 so far this year. If all the commitments are exercised, the total list value of the orders will be over USD$2.3 billion.