Argentina’s Flybondi Gets Government Approval

June 29, 2017

Argentina’s Ministry of Transport has given approval for low cost carrier Flybondi to fly domestic and international services.

FB Lineas Aereas, or Flybondi, plans to fly to Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay. The concession is for a period of 15 years.

The government has now approved five new airlines to fly in Argentina, as it seeks to stimulate growth and provide competition to dominant carriers Aerolíneas Argentinas and LATAM Airlines.

Flybondi announced in May the signing of a lease for its first aircraft, a Boeing 737-800. It plans to have a fleet of ten by 2018.

The ultra low cost carrier is targeting passenger numbers of around 8 million by 2021.