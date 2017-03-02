ANA Boosts International Pax Numbers

March 2, 2017

Japan’s ANA Group traffic results for January show a 16 percent increase in international passenger numbers for the month.

Just over 800,000 passengers used ANA international flights during the month, while domestic routes saw a 2 percent increase to just under 3 million. International load factor was 76 percent, while domestic came in at 62.2 percent.

The most popular international routes in January were within Asia and to Oceania with 570,859 passengers, followed by North America on 169,743, with Europe third with just 64,000.

International cargo volume rose 17 percent, but domestically, freight carried was up only 0.6 percent.

ANA is the largest airline in Japan, flying to 43 international cities and 49 domestic. It operates a fleet of 255 aircraft and is the biggest customer for Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner.