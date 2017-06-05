American Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing

June 5, 2017

An American Airlines flight from Charlotte had to make an emergency landing in Norfolk, Virginia on Monday because of a cracked cockpit window.

The aircraft, a Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet, with 77 people on board was on a flight to Newport News when the emergency was declared and it diverted to Norfolk International Airport.

The plane landed safely just after 1.10pm and passengers were transferred to Newport News by bus.

It is not known what caused the window to crack.