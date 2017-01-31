All BA Passengers To Fly Despite February 5-7 Strike

January 31, 2017

British Airways said that all passengers will be able to fly to their destinations on February 5, 6 and 7, despite a strike by its mixed fleet cabin crew.

All London Gatwick and London City flights will operate as normal, plus all long-haul London Heathrow flights. Some Heathrow short-haul flights will be ‘merged’, with passengers affected by the cancellations contacted about switching to earlier or later flights.

The airline said plans for the second tranche of strike days, February 9, 10, and 11 will be announced on Thursday. All passengers will reach their destinations on those days the carrier said.

BA’s mixed fleet crew, who work under different terms to the rest of the airline’s cabin crew, have so far had two work stoppages for a total of five days.