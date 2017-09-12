Airlines to Resume Services as Irma Recovery Continues

September 12, 2017

As airports in Florida and southeast US continued their clear up and airlines started to reintroduce service on some routes, Tropical Storm Irma was downgraded to a tropical depression.

Miami International Airport said passenger and cargo flights will resume on a limited basis on Tuesday, but airlines will not be operating a full service.

Orlando International is also targeting a Tuesday resumption of services, but said it could take several days to resume normal operations.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport expects to resume operations from 4am Tuesday morning, but asked passengers to be patient as it works to restore full services.

Tampa International said early indications showed minimal damage and expects to restart operations on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Delta cancelled 1,100 flights and diverted 65 more on Monday at its Atlanta hub as the effects of Irma hit the area. As conditions eased during the evening, Delta said it was able to ramp up operations again. For Tuesday, Delta has cancelled around 140 flights in Atlanta and Florida, as airports around the region recover and continue the clear up.

JetBlue has cancelled 900 flights this week and expects to resume some Florida flights on Tuesday, airport conditions permitting. Additional cancellations are possible it said.

Southwest plans to resume Florida flights either Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the destination airport. Most of its Caribbean services resumed over the weekend, with Cuba and Bahamas flights expected to restart on Wednesday.

United cancelled all flights to and from Florida airports on Monday, and said it is working to start getting flights back to normal on Tuesday. Contact the airline for further information.