Airbus Signs 140 Aircraft Deal With China

July 5, 2017

Airbus has signed an agreement to supply 140 aircraft to China in a deal worth over USD$22 billion at list prices.

The general terms agreement, signed with the China Aviation Supplies Holding Company (CAS), is for 100 A320-family aircraft and 40 A350s. The aircraft will be bought on behalf of several Chinese airlines.

The agreement was signed in Berlin by Airbus chief executive Tom Enders and CAS executive VP Sun Bo, during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Airbus said the global passenger aircraft fleet with capacity of more than 100 seats will double in the next 20 years to over 40,000 planes, with traffic forecast to grow at 4.4 percent per year. China is set to become the world’s largest market, according to the Airbus Global Market Forecast for 2017-2036.