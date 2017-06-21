Airbus Introduces Deployable Flight Data Recorders

June 21, 2017

Airbus announced plans at the Paris Air Show to supply new deployable flight data recorders for its range of aircraft.

The new recorders will be available in two versions, a combined cockpit voice and flight data recorder, and a deployable, or ejectable, flight recorder.

The Cockpit Voice and Data Recorder (CVDR) is a fixed, crash-protected device, able to record up to 25 hours of voice and flight data in a single unit. It will be smaller and lighter than current generation recorders. Airbus will fit two CVDR recorders to A320-family aircraft.

The Automatic Deployable Flight Recorder (ADFR) will have the ability to be ejected automatically in the case of a crash or water submersion. The ADFR is designed to float and is intended for longer range aircraft, with extended flight time over water or remote areas.

Airbus said an ejectable ADFR will be installed in the rear of the fuselage, while a fixed CVDR will be installed near the front of the aircraft, increasing redundancy for both voice and flight data recovery.

The new recorders will be available initially from 2019 on the A350.

“Starting with the very long-range A350 XWB, we look forward to progressively installing these new voice and data recovery devices across our entire product range,” Airbus EVP Charles Champion said.

The new recording technology will be supplied by L3 Technologies and Leonardo DRS.

“L3 is extremely proud to be the partner of choice for Airbus for this new technology innovation enabling rapid recovery of flight recorders and contributing to increased safety in air travel,” Kris Ganase, President of L3 Aviation Products Sector said.

“The incorporation of a deployable recording system supports recent ICAO requirements to aid in the identification and location of a downed-aircraft while enabling the rapid recovery of flight recorder data,” Leonardo DRS VP Martin Munro said.

The ICAO announced new requirements last year following the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in 2014. As part of the requirements, aircraft operators will have to ensure flight recorder data is recoverable, and the duration of cockpit voice recordings is extended to 25 hours.