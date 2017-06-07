Airbus Booked 59 Aircraft Orders In May

Airbus received orders for 59 aircraft in May, pushing its year-to-date total to 110 orders.

Two large orders in May, 20 A350-900s for China Southern, and 30 A321ceos for Delta put some gloss on what has been a slow start to the year for Airbus.

Two additional orders, for five A320ceos and four A320neos, both for undisclosed purchasers, rounded out the orders for the month.

For the year to end May, Airbus had taken 110 orders, but factoring in 37 cancellations and conversions, the net order total stood at 73.

Airbus delivered 60 aircraft in May, with 46 A320-family, including 12 A320/A321neos, six A330s, five A350-900s and three A380s handed over to customers.

Deliveries for the January-May period stood at 242, comprising 189 A320-family aircraft, 25 A330s, 22 A350s, and six A380s.

The backlog of orders stood at 6,705 at the end of May.