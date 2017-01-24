AirAsia X Gets Approval For US Flights

Malaysia's AirAsia X has received Federal Aviation Administration approval for flights to the United States.

The airline will be able to fly to any US destination and is the first Asian low cost carrier to get approval for scheduled passenger flights.

“This is a major milestone for AirAsia X. Our expansion up until now has concentrated on Asia, Australasia and the Middle East, and we are excited about our first foray into an entirely new market as we look beyond Asia Pacific," group chief executive Kamarudin Meranun said in a statement.

AirAsia X is considering flights to several US destinations including Hawaii as part of its expansion plans.