Air Astana Leases Embraer E190-E2s

August 1, 2017

Kazakhstan carrier Air Astana will add to its fleet of Embraer aircraft with the lease of five new E190-E2s from AerCap.

The aircraft, to be delivered from late 2018, will add to its fleet of nine E190s currently in service with the Almaty-based airline.

“The acquisition of the E2 is the logical replacement of the E190 which we have been successfully operating since 2011,” Air Astana chief executive Peter Foster said.

“The E190 has enabled us to open up smaller markets in southern Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia including smaller domestic routes,” Foster added.

Air Astana has a fleet of 31 mostly Airbus aircraft.