Aeroflot Orders 20 Additional Superjet 100s

July 18, 2017

Aeroflot has a signed a firm contract for 20 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft, adding to a previous order.

The firm order follows a Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties signed in January 2015.

Aeroflot already has 30 Superjet 100s in service on domestic and regional routes. The confirmed order will bring its fleet total to 50.

The SSJ100s will have a two-class layout, 12 business class seats and 75 seats in economy.

First delivery is scheduled for the summer, with all 20 to be handed over by July 2018.