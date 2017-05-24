Aeroflot Off To A Strong Start In 2017

May 24, 2017

Aeroflot reported strong growth in passenger traffic numbers for April and the first four months of the year.

Aeroflot carried 2.6 million passengers in April, a 15.3 percent increase from the previous year period. International passenger numbers saw a 20.7 percent increase, with domestic up a more modest 10 percent.

For January to April the Russian flag carrier carried 9.6 million passengers, a 13.3 percent lift. Again, international flights led the way in passenger growth with an 18 percent boost, with domestic routes growing by 8.5 percent.

Traffic in revenue passenger km (RPK) terms rose 13.2 percent in April, on a 9.1 percent available seat km (ASK) capacity increase. The resulting load factor rose 3 percentage points to 83.5 percent.

For the year to date, Aeroflot increased ASK capacity by 10 percent and saw an RPK traffic increase of 12.3 percent. Load factor was up 1.7 percentage points to 79.2 percent.

Aeroflot added five aircraft to its fleet in April, three Airbus A320s and two Boeing 737-800s, as it expanded its fleet to 196 aircraft.