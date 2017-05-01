Aeroflot Bangkok Flight Hits Turbulence, 27 Injured

May 1, 2017

An Aeroflot flight to Thailand hit unexpected turbulence on Monday causing injuries to 27 people.

The Boeing 777 operating flight SU 270 from Moscow to Bangkok passed through an area of clear air turbulence about 40 minutes before landing, the airline said.

Fifteen Russian nationals and two Thais remain in hospital, with the remaining passengers discharged after examination. None of the injured have serious or life-threatening injuries, Aeroflot quoted Thai authorities as saying.

The flight was piloted by an experienced crew, Aeroflot said, the captain has more than 23,000 flight hours, the first officer over 10,500.

The crew were unable to warn passengers of the turbulence, with many not wearing seat-belts at the time of the incident.

Aeroflot said there are around 750 cases of clear air turbulence recorded in civil aviation every year.