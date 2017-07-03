Abu Dhabi Airport Laptop Ban Lifted

July 3, 2017

Abu Dhabi Airport has been removed from the list of airports the US Department of Homeland Security had banned from allowing carriage of larger electronic items in carry-on bags.

TSA officials have assessed the airport’s security arrangements for flights to the United States and are satisfied with their implementation.

The airport’s major user Etihad Airways will now be able to allow electronic devices larger than mobile phones in carry-on bags on flight to the US. Previously, laptops had to travel in checked luggage.

Etihad is the only airline that currently offers direct flights to the US.

Separately, Turkish Airlines on Monday said it expects the US to remove Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport from the laptop ban list over the next day or two. Turkish flies to ten US destinations from Istanbul.