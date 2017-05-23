AAPA Cautions Against Over-reaction On Inflight Electronics

May 23, 2017

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) has cautioned against “ill-judged reactionary measures” as the United States appears close to extending its ban on large electronic devices in aircraft cabins.

US and European Union officials are meeting again this week to continue discussions on aviation security, with the Trump government expected to extend its electronics ban to flights from Europe.

The US currently bans passengers on US-bound flights from airports in 10 Middle East and North African countries from carrying electronic devices larger than a mobile phone in the aircraft cabin.

AAPA, which represents sixteen airlines from the Asia-Pacific region, complained of the short notice of the US ban and the lack of consultation with the airline industry.

Larger electronic devices on flights from airports on the US ban list must be put in hold luggage, but some aviation experts consider the risk of a battery fire in the cargo hold to be greater than that of a laptop bomb carried into the passenger cabin.

AAPA said that “safety issues relating to large numbers of lithium battery powered PEDs being stowed in an aircraft cargo bay, contrary to recognised best safety practices, remain unresolved.”

The US-EU talks are expected to address the issue of enhanced screening of cabin bags, as the European Union tries to avoid an extension of the ban to European origin cities.

In a statement urging caution, AAPA Director General Andrew Herdman said “AAPA understands the need to maintain the highest levels of security in air transportation … Despite recent events, public confidence in the safety and security of air travel remains high. It would be a tragedy if that confidence were to be undermined by ill-judged reactionary measures being misguidedly imposed by those entrusted with maintaining public safety.”

He concluded by saying “Aviation security is a collective global responsibility and requires effective consultation to ensure that security measures are practical, cost effective and sustainable whilst minimising the impact on the wider travelling public. We urge governments, in conjunction with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), to work together more closely with industry, and strengthen multilateral cooperation in further developing aviation security measures.”