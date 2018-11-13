Zimbabwe To Sell Off National Airline

The administrators of national airline Air Zimbabwe have invited bids for the loss-making carrier which is reported to have debts of over USD$300 million.

The state-owned airline went into administration in October as a precursor to being sold off by the government.

Administrators Grant Thornton advertised the invitation to tender in local newspapers, with registration of interest closing on November 23rd.

The airline was founded in 1967 and is wholly owned by the Government of Zimbabwe. The airline has a total of 232 employees based at its Harare Airport hub.

The airline’s website is currently taking bookings for just four routes, two domestic and one each to South Africa and Tanzania.