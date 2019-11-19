Boeing Continues 737 MAX Recovery in Dubai

Boeing continued to build momentum for the 737 MAX at the Dubai Airshow, with an intention to buy 30 of the type, and Airbus added to its strong start.

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana signed a letter of intent with Boeing to order 30 737 MAX 8s for its low cost carrier FlyArystan. A firm order for the aircraft is valued at USD$3.6 billion at list prices. Entry into service is expected in late 2021.

The Republic of Ghana signed a memorandum of understanding for three Boeing 787-9s, and a letter of intent with De Havilland Canada to purchase up to six Dash 8-400s.

The aircraft will be placed with a new airline Ghana is setting up to serve domestic, regional and international routes. Based in Accra, the airline will fly to destinations in Europe, North America and Asia in addition to a domestic network.

“There is a growing demand for air travel to and from Ghana and we believe the advanced 787-9 Dreamliner gives us an efficient and flexible machine to launch a regional network and eventually serve international destinations in the future,” Minister of Aviation Joseph Kofi Adda said.

The list price value of the Boeing deal when completed is USD$877.5 million.

Airbus continued its strong start at the air show with a number of orders and conversions, including a 32-plane order from General Electric’s leasing arm GE Capital Aviation Services.

GEECAS ordered 12 A330neos and 20 long-range A321XLRs. According to Airbus’s last published list prices, the overall order would be worth over USD$6.1 billion.

The lessor has now ordered a total of 588 A320-family aircraft.

UK budget carrier easyJet exercised purchase rights for 12 Airbus A320neos to take its order total of the updated family of aircraft to 159.

EasyJet is Europe’s largest A320-family operator with 333 in service, comprising 39 A320neo-family and 294 A320ceo-family aircraft. It is also Airbus’s largest European customer for neo aircraft.

Rounding out Tuesday’s order list for Airbus, Saudi airline flynas placed a firm order for 10 A321XLRs, and Air Senegal signed a memorandum of understanding for eight A220-300s.