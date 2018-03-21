Xiamen Air Goes For 737 MAX In US$3.6 Bn Order

March 21, 2018

Chinese carrier Xiamen Airlines has ordered 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in a deal worth USD$3.64 billion at list prices.

The firm order for 20 737 MAX 8s and 10 737 MAX 10s will be delivered between 2019 and 2022, the airline said in a Hong Kong stock exchange submission. The new aircraft will allow the airline to increase capacity with more fuel efficient aircraft, it said.

Five of the smaller 737 MAX 8s will be delivered in 2019, seven more in 2020 and the final eight in 2021. Seven 737 MAX 10s will also be delivered in 2021 and the final three in 2022.

Xiamen Air is 55 percent owned by China Southern Airlines, the biggest Chinese carrier by fleet size and number of passengers carried. It operates over 200 domestic routes and flies to 60 international destinations.