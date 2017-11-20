Wizz Air To Expand London Luton Base

Hungary-based low cost carrier Wizz Air has announced plans to expand its London Luton operation and will base more aircraft at the airport north of London.

Wizz said it will add four Airbus A320s to the single aircraft currently based at Luton to continue its “phenomenal growth story in the UK.”

New routes to be flown from Luton are to Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Slovakia and Ukraine.

Daily flights to Larnaca and three weekly flights to Tirana will be launched in May 2018, June sees the addition of daily frequencies to Bratislava, and September will bring four flights per week to Tallinn and three to Lviv.

The five new routes will add a total of 11,000 seats each week on 30 flights.

Some existing destinations will also see increased frequencies, with Tel Aviv up from four times weekly to daily, Suceava in Romania up to daily from five a week, and Prishtina in Kosovo getting an extra weekly flight to add to its twice-weekly schedule.

Wizz Air’s Owain Jones said the expansion underlines Wizz Air’s commitment to the UK.

The Budapest-based airline applied for an Air Operating Licence from the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority in October. The AOL would allow Wizz to operate flights to and from UK airports after the country’s exit from the European Union in 2019.