Wizz Air Continues Expansion With Vienna Base

January 10, 2018

Eastern European low-cost carrier Wizz Air will invest USD$331 million to establish a base at Vienna Airport and launch 17 new routes from the Austrian capital in 2018.

As part of the airline’s expansion into Austria, Wizz said it will create 120 new direct jobs and support many others. One Airbus A320 will be based in Vienna from June, with two A321s added in November.

The Hungary-based airline will operate 69 weekly flights from Vienna by the end of the year, adding 450,000 seats to the Austrian market.

The first routes to launch will be Vienna to Gdansk, Tuzla and Varna in April. Bari, Malta, Rome, Valencia and Tel Aviv will be added in June, and Billund, Bergen, Dortmund, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Nis, Ohrid, Tenerife and Thessaloniki in November 2018.

With the addition of the new routes, Wizz Air will serve 145 destinations in 44 countries this year.