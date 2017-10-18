Wizz Air Applies For UK Operator License

October 18, 2017

European low cost carrier Wizz Air has applied for an operating license in the UK, with a view to starting operations in March.

An Air Operator Certificate (AOC) will allow the airline to continue operating flights from British airports and add domestic services after the UK leaves the European Union in 2019. Currently airlines can fly EU-wide under one AOC.

Wizz Air will transfer aircraft to the new license and operate them mainly from their current UK base at London’s Luton Airport. The UK operation will employ more than 100 people in management, plus pilots and cabin crew by the end of 2018.

Many of Wizz Air’s 41 London Luton routes will be taken over by the UK entity, but some will continue to be operated by Wizz Air Hungary, the airline said.

“It is a natural, next-step in the development of our UK business and will bring additional investment and jobs to our UK base at London Luton, Wizz Air chief executive József Váradi said.

“The UK remains the single biggest travel market in Europe and we are currently the UK’s eighth largest operator and this move is also part of our broader strategy to ensure that our UK operations are Brexit-ready.”

Wizz Air carried more than 7 million passengers on its UK routes last year.