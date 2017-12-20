Wizz Air Adds More London Luton Routes

December 20, 2017

East European low-cost carrier Wizz Air continues to expand at London’s Luton Airport with the announcement of three additional routes.

Athens will be served daily from April 29, Reykjavik four times weekly also starting April 29, and Bari twice a week from March 25.

Wizz will also increase flight frequency on its Luton-Larnaca service to 10-times weekly from September 17.

“The new routes announced today expand our network from London Luton to 45 routes to 22 countries,” Wizz Air’s chief executive József Váradi said.

The new routes will “continue to stimulate inbound and outbound traffic and [we will] allocate capacity to cover unserved routes, further diversifying our network and consolidating our position at London Luton,” he said.

Wizz Air has announced several new routes from Luton for next year, and with the acquisition of take-off and landing slots from failed airline Monarch, will base seven Airbus A320-family aircraft at the airport in 2018.

With the addition of the new routes, Wizz Air will offer 7.4 million seats from London Luton in 2018.