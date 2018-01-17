Winds To Cause Amsterdam Airport Flight Cancellations

January 17, 2018

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport warned passengers of cancellations and delays to flights on Thursday as strong winds are forecast for the region.

The airport’s biggest airline customer KLM has cancelled over 200 flights due to Air Traffic Control restrictions caused by the crosswinds. KLM urged passengers to check online or by phone to confirm the status of their flight.

Schiphol said other carrier’s flights will also be affected and passengers should check with their airline.

Travel to Schiphol will also be affected with many airport trains cancelled due to the weather conditions.