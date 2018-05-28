WestJet, Pilots Agree Mediation To Avert Strikes

May 28, 2018

WestJet and the ALPA union representing its pilots have agreed a settlement process through mediation, averting the threat of strikes.

In a joint statement the two sides said the process would be through Canada’s Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. The agreement includes mediation, and if necessary, final and binding arbitration.

Earlier this month WestJet pilots voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike, with 91 percent supporting industrial action.

The Air Line Pilots Association stressed at the time that its goal was an agreement with the airline not a strike.

The vote triggered a 21-day cooling off period, with pilots able to start any job action from May 19, but the agreed mediation approach has avoided that.

WestJet said its guests can now book and travel with confidence.