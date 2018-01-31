WestJet Link Feeder Service Launch Delayed

January 31, 2018

WestJet has announced a delay in the launch of its WestJet Link feeder service to be operated by Pacific Coastal Airlines.

WestJet Link, which will be operated as a capacity purchase agreement by the regional airline, was supposed to launch on March 7, but has now been postponed until June.

The airline said the delay is to allow Pacific Coastal to continue their work “in order to be fully able to meet WestJet's operational requirements”.

WestJet Link is a feeder service from five cities to the airline’s Calgary hub. The cities are Cranbrook and Prince George in British Columbia, and Lloydminster, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, Alberta.

WestJet apologised for the delay and offered passengers alternative transport to Calgary or a full refund.