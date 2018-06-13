WestJet LCC Swoop Receives Operating Certificate

June 13, 2018

WestJet’s new low cost carrier Swoop has received its air operating certificate (AOC) approval from Transport Canada.

Swoop is scheduled to launch is first commercial flight on June 20 with service between Hamilton, Ontario and Abbotsford, British Columbia.

“Receiving our air operators certificate ticks the last check-box,” Swoop chief executive Steven Greenway said. “We’re immensely proud of the Swoop inflight, maintenance and operations teams for getting us here. And we’re ready for takeoff on June 20.”

Swoop will operate initially with a fleet of three Boeing 737-800s, scaling up to 10 aircraft by the spring of 2019.