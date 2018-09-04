Wataniya Airways Suspends Flying

September 4, 2018

Kuwait’s Wataniya Airways has cancelled flights saying “unexpected circumstances” have meant it only has one operational aircraft.

The airline had been wet leasing two Airbus A320s on a temporary basis from Olympus Airways, but was criticised by Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the unreliable operations of the Greek airline. Wataniya cancelled the Olympus contract and returned the A320s.

Of its two remaining A320s, one suffered an engine failure and the airline has been unable to find a spare to replace it.

Wataniya chairman Ali al Fozan said at a news conference that the airline could not operate with only one plane and had decided to suspend operations. It plans to relaunch flights when a spare engine can be sourced and the aircraft returns to service.

Wataniya first launched in 2009 operating flights within the Middle East and to Europe, but stopped flying in 2011 due to financial difficulties.

The airline relaunched in 2017 after settling legal claims and receiving its air operator certificate from the DGCA.

At this year’s Farnborough Airshow Wataniya ordered 10 Embraer E195-E2s, and a 25-plane order of Airbus A320neos was confirmed through Golden Falcon Aviation.