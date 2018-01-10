Warsaw Airport Re-opens After Emergency Landing

January 10, 2018

Warsaw’s Chopin Airport reopened late on Wednesday night after an emergency landing forced it to close for four hours.

A LOT Bombardier Q400 on a flight from Kraków landed safely after a front wheel collapsed just after 19:00 (7pm) local time. All 59 passengers and four crew on board evacuated safely, with no casualties.

The airport closed prior to the emergency landing with fire crews spraying foam onto the runway in preparation. The airport reopened about four hours later after the runway was cleared.

LOT Polish Airlines said the cause of the incident was under investigation by aviation authorities.

Chopin Airport handled a previous LOT emergency landing in 2011 when a Boeing 767-300ER from Newark’s Liberty airport also suffered an undercarriage failure. There were no injuries in that event.