Vueling Pilots To Strike In April/May

April 12, 2018

Pilots at low cost carrier Vueling will strike over four days in April and May, the Spanish union SEPLA said.

Vueling pilots will strike for 24 hours on April 25/26 and May 4/5 in support of a contract dispute. The union said it will provide more details over the next 24 hours.

Barcelona-based low cost airline Vueling is part of International Airlines Group, which also includes British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus.