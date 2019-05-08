Volotea Adds Six More Airbus A319s

May 8, 2019

Spanish low-cost carrier Volotea will introduce six additional Airbus A319s to its fleet for the summer travel season, continuing its plan to phase out its Boeing 717s.

The Barcelona-based airline has entered into operational lease agreements with different lessors to provide the six new aircraft, as it adds 41 new routes to more than 80 airports across Europe. The additional routes will take its total to 319.

The new aircraft will push Volotea into second place in Italy and France in terms of domestic capacity, and fourth place in the number of seats to international destinations in the two countries.

“Investing in six new Airbus A319s is all about our philosophy towards customers,” the airline’s chief executive Carlos Muñoz said. “We are a people airline created with a people-first mindset, caring about our customer’s travel experience in which our aircrafts play a very significant role.

“We know that safety, quality and comfort are of utmost relevance to our customers. We take care of these things so that passengers can focus on enjoying their trips, with an increasing number of routes and greater choice of destinations.”