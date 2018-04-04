Vistara Tops Up A320neo Orders With Two More

April 4, 2018

Indian full service airline Vistara will continue its fleet and route expansion with the order of a further two Airbus A320neos.

The airline, a joint venture between India’s Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, announced the new order as the seventh and final A320neo from a previous order arrived at the carrier’s Indira Gandhi Airport hub.

The two latest A320neos will be used to establish the airline’s international operations, it said. Vistara also operates a fleet of 15 A320s on its domestic route network.

“This is not just another addition to our fleet,” the airline’s chief executive Leslie Thng said, “but a landmark one that signals Vistara’s arrival on the global map and marks the beginning of our next phase of growth.

“What Vistara has achieved in three years is nothing less than phenomenal, and we’re confident that our distinctive approach to the business will continue to set new benchmarks for the industry.”

Vistara’s A320neos are configured in a 158 seat two class layout, with eight business class, 24 premium economy and 126 economy class seats.