Vistara To Lease More A320neo-family Jets

November 26, 2018

Vistara and US company Air Lease have announced an agreement for the Indian domestic airline to lease 15 short-haul Airbus aircraft.

The agreement, for nine Airbus A320-200neos and six A321-200neos, will see deliveries starting in 2020. The aircraft will be delivered from Los Angeles-based Air Lease’s existing order book.

The six A321-200neos will be delivered from 2020, and the nine A320-200neos from 2021. All the aircraft will be delivered by 2022.

Vistara currently operates a fleet of 13 Airbus A320ceos and seven A320neos on its domestic route network serving over 20 Indian cities.

The airline is a joint venture between Indian holding company Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, with Tata holding a majority 51 percent stake in the full-service airline.