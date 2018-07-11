Vistara Orders $3.1 Billion Of Boeing, Airbus Aircraft

Indian full-service airline Vistara has placed orders for 23 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing in deals worth USD$3.1 billion at list prices.

Vistara, owned by India’s Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, ordered 13 A320neo-family aircraft and six Boeing 787-9s. The agreements include options for seven additional A320neo-family jets and purchase rights for four more Dreamliners.

In addition to the firm order for 13 Airbuses, Vistara said it will lease another 37 new A320neo-family aircraft, taking the total to 50 aircraft to be introduced between 2019 and 2023.

The Boeings will be delivered in 2020 and 2021.

Vistara said it will use the new Airbus aircraft to extend its domestic network and support international operations planned to launch later in the year. The 787s will be used on medium- and long-haul international routes.

“India’s position as the world’s fastest growing domestic aviation market and its impressive growth in air passenger traffic that has more than doubled over the last decade, makes us confident of our aggressive plans for domestic expansion and international foray,” the airline’s chief executive Leslie Thng said.

“These orders are a landmark step in Vistara’s journey and demonstrate our deep-rooted commitment to contributing to the rise of the Indian aviation industry and to offering more choices to our customers.”

Vistara currently operates a fleet of 21 aircraft, 13 Airbus A320ceos and 8 A320neos, on over 800 flights a week.