Virgin Australia Trials Biofuel At Brisbane Airport

September 11, 2018

Virgin Australia has completed a trial of biofuel on 195 flights from the airline’s Brisbane Airport base.

During the trial, biofuel was blended with normal jet fuel and distributed through the airport’s fuel infrastructure. VA said it was the first time that sustainable aviation fuel had been delivered through the general fuel supply system at any airport in Australia.

The biofuel was used on 195 domestic and international flights departing from Brisbane, over a distance of more than 430,000 km (267,000 miles), the airline said.

“The successful completion of the trial at Brisbane Airport is the first important step in ensuring Australian airports and the fuel supply chain will be ready for the regular supply of sustainable fuels in Australia,” Virgin Australia group executive Rob Sharp said.

Biojet fuel contributes to lower levels of carbon emissions compared to traditional fossil jet fuel and can be derived from sustainable sources such as sugarcane, molasses, wood waste and agave. It is already in use at airports in Los Angeles and Norway.

Queensland state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was pleased with the work that had been undertaken with the trial towards developing a local biofuels industry in Australia.

“This is another step forward in a homegrown biofuels industry” Palaszczuk said, noting that producers have a ready customer in Virgin Australia.

The trial was carried out in partnership with the Queensland state government, Brisbane Airport Corporation, US-based biofuel producer Gevo and supply chain operators Caltex and DB Schenker.