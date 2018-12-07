Virgin Atlantic Pilots To Strike Before Christmas

December 7, 2018

Several hundred Virgin Atlantic pilots will strike for four days in the lead up to Christmas in a bid to gain recognition for their union.

The December 22 to 25 strike call involves members of the Professional Pilots’ Union (PPU) after a vote backed industrial action. The union said 71.5 percent of votes cast were for a strike on a 72 percent turnout. Over a third of the airline’s pilots are PPU members.

Virgin Atlantic said in a statement that “A small number of our pilots have voted for industrial action. Our absolute priority is to ensure that all of our customers can continue their journeys as planned this Christmas, and we’re working hard to protect all of their trips.”

PPU is planning further industrial action, with another two four-day strikes scheduled, starting December 30 and January 4.

The union said it has been working to rule to gain recognition from Virgin, but the airline has “consistently refused” it.

Virgin Atlantic recognises the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) to represent its pilots.