Virgin Atlantic Extends Economy Class Offerings

March 7, 2018

Virgin Atlantic is adding to the options for economy class passengers with the introduction of three classes of travel for those down the back of the bus.

From spring 2018, passengers will be able to choose between ‘Economy Delight’, ‘Economy Classic’ or ‘Economy Light’, as it ramps up competition with new low cost entrants particularly on trans-Atlantic routes.

The airline said it recognised that one size doesn’t fit all and that the new choices will allow customers to choose the product that suits their budget and travel style.

The airline’s chief executive Craig Kreeger said “We’re unveiling the biggest change to our Economy cabin in over a decade – launching three new ways to fly, and a host of innovations on the ground and in the air as part of a wider GBP£300 million (USD$417 million) investment in our customers.”

Economy Light is the bargain basement of its new fare structure. It offers meals, drinks and snacks in the price, but only cabin baggage is permitted, so pack light.

Economy Classic extends the ‘light’ fare by adding free seat selection and one 23kg checked bag. The ticket is also upgradeable with frequent flyer miles.

Economy Delight adds to the other economy offerings with premium check-in, priority boarding and a new economy seat that offers extra legroom.

“When I started Virgin Atlantic I wanted to challenge the status quo and make flying amazing – regardless of which cabin you’re in - and that’s still true today,” the airline’s founder Richard Branson said in a statement.

“We’re unveiling a multi-million pound investment to make Virgin Atlantic’s economy cabin the best of any UK airline and setting the bar for others to follow.”