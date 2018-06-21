Virgin Atlantic CEO Kreeger To Step Down

Virgin Atlantic chief executive Craig Kreeger will retire at the end of the year, to be replaced by the airline’s chief commercial officer Shai Weiss.

Kreeger has been CEO at the UK airline since joining from American Airlines in 2013. During his 27 years at American his roles included commercial, financial and strategic in the US and internationally.

Virgin Atlantic is due to launch its Velocity mid-range corporate plan during 2019, and Kreeger said it was the right time to hand over the airline to Weiss.

“As we embark on Velocity, I consider this to be the ideal time to pass the leadership baton to Shai and for me to begin a new chapter,” he said.

Shai Weiss was appointed to the board of Virgin Atlantic in 2012, and joined the airline full time in 2014, initially as chief financial officer.

Currently chief commercial officer, Weiss is responsible for Virgin Atlantic’s international marketing, network and alliances, revenue management, sales and loyalty. He worked at a number of Virgin Group businesses prior to joining the airline.

Delta Air Lines owns 49 percent of Virgin Atlantic, with Air France-KLM due to buy 31 percent of the remaining stock from Virgin Group in a deal expected to be completed next year. Virgin Group will retain 20 percent of the airline.