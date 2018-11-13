Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways Receives Aviation License

Bamboo Airways has received its aviation license from Vietnam’s Ministry of Transport, and is expected to launch flights within weeks.

The Vietnamese government said Bamboo will now be permitted to transport passengers, mail and freight on domestic and international routes.

The airline is owned by local conglomerate FLC Group, and is being positioned as a ‘hybrid’ airline, combining traditional and low cost models, offering five-star service on all flights.

A government statement said Bamboo Airways’ flights will serve China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand. It also plans to launch flights to the US and Europe in the longer term.

Domestic destinations will include Thanh Hoa-Quy Nhon, Thanh Hoa-Phu Quoc and Thanh Hoa-Nha Trang.

FLC Group and Bamboo Airways in March signed a purchase agreement for 24 Airbus A320neo family aircraft for domestic and regional routes, and 20 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in June for medium- and long-haul services.