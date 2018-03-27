Vietnam Air Signs Air France-KLM Engine Maintenance Deal

March 27, 2018

Vietnam Airlines has signed a support contract with a unit of Air France-KLM covering the Asian airline’s GEnx engines for its Boeing 787 fleet.

Under the reported USD$500 million deal, Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance will maintain Vietnam Air’s Boeing 787 GEnx engines for 12 years.

The contract also includes provision of spare engines to provide continuity of its operations, Air France said in a statement.

Vietnam Airlines will have a fleet of 19 GEnx-powered 787s by 2019.

AFI KLM E&M already has a contract with Vietnam Air to maintain GE90 engines for its Boeing 777s, and provides component support for its 787 fleet.

Vietnam Airlines operates 90 routes to 20 domestic and 29 international destinations, averaging 400 flights each day.