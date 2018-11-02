VietJet Firms Up $6.5 Bn Airbus Order For A321neos

November 2, 2018

Vietnamese airline VietJet has firmed up an agreement to buy 50 Airbus A321neos in a deal worth just under USD$6.5 billion at list prices.

The agreement converts a memorandum of understanding for the jets made at July’s Farnborough Airshow.

The order was signed in Hanoi by Vietjet’s chief executive Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao and Airbus chief commercial officer Christian Scherer.

Nguyen said the A321neos will be used to increase capacity and expand its network, especially on international routes.

The signing ceremony in Hanoi was part of an official visit to Vietnam by France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

Vietjet has now ordered 171 A320-family aircraft, with 46 already delivered. The 125 aircraft yet to be delivered are 120 A321neos and five A321ceos.