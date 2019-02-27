VietJet Adds Second Big 737 MAX Order Worth $12.7Bn

February 27, 2019

Vietnamese airline VietJet has added 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to an existing order, taking its total to 200 of the type.

Announced in front of US President Trump and Vietnam's President Nguyen, VietJet said it has ordered 80 737 MAX 10s and 20 MAX 8s. The deal takes its total 737 MAX order book to 120 -8s and 80 -10s.

The USD$12.7 billion list price order pushes VietJet to the top of the order league in Asia for the -10, the largest member of the 737 MAX lineup.

A provisional order was made in July last year, but attributed at the time to an unidentified customer.

“The deal for 200 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes today is an important move for us to keep up with our international flight network expansion plan with a higher capacity,” VietJet CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with VietJet and to support their impressive growth with new, advanced airplanes such as the 737 MAX,” Boeing Commercial's chief executive Kevin McAllister said.

“The economic expansion in Hanoi and across Vietnam is impressive. VietJet and the country's burgeoning aviation sector are clearly enablers, helping to stimulate travel within Vietnam and connecting Vietnam with the rest of Asia.”

VietJet placed its first order for 100 737 MAX aircraft in 2016, the first of which is due to be delivered later this year.

VietJet has an extensive domestic route network and flies to almost 30 regional destinations in Asia.